MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

11 November 2022

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 October 2022, which was announced on 1 November 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2022, expected to be on or after 20 December 2022.

