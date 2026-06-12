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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Factsheet as at 31 May 2026

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Factsheet as at 31 May 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Publication of Monthly Factsheet

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company's factsheet as at 31 May 2026 is now available on the Company's website: Monthly Factsheets - Capital Gearing Trust

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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