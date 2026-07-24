Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 24 July 2026
Net Asset Value
As a result of the 10 for 1 share split which was effective on 23 July 2026, the Company's NAV per share has been adjusted accordingly to reflect the increase in the Company's share capital.
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 23 July 2026, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, was:
Including income: 517.78p
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com