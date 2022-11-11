Anzeige
Freitag, 11.11.2022
11.11.2022 | 12:04
TECC Capital Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 11

This announcement contains Inside Information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

11 November 2022

TECC Capital Plc

("TECC" or the "Company")

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

TECC is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, the Company's acquisition of EDX Medical Limited has been approved and trading in the ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company is expected to be restored on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00 on Monday, 14 November 2022, under the Company's new name of EDX Medical Group Plc (TIDM: EDX).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

TECC Capital plc
John Taylor		+44 (0)20 3475 1847
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7220 9795
Public Relations on behalf of the Company
Ramsay Smith, Media House International Limited		+44 (0)20 7710 0020

- Ends -

