RCAF Foundation: Reminder for the 12th Annual Royal Canadian Air Force Foundation Remembrance Day Ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Toronto on November 11, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation will host the twelfth Royal Canadian Air Force Remembrance Day Ceremony from the steps of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Mausoleum, where Wing Commander William G. Barker VC is interred. W/C Barker, VC is Canada's first leader of the RCAF and is still the most decorated officer in the British Commonwealth. The ceremony will be in-person and broadcast live online.

Senior Representatives of the RCAF will attend along with uniformed members of 16 Wing Borden, Royal Canadian Air Cadets from 631 and 330 Squadrons, local government representatives, and students from nearby Hodgson Middle School. All COVID protocols will be followed.

Members of the Media are invited to attend in person and view online.

The ceremony begins at 10:20 AM sharp. Click here to register for the online event.

10:20 am ET

Welcome

William Barker VC - his contribution to Canada and the RCAF

Students' Letters to members of the RCAF

Raising the RCAF Flag

RCAF Cadet Honour guard

10:40 am ET

Parade and flag party - 16 Wing Borden

National Anthem of Canada

Commemoration

In Flanders Fields

Act of Remembrance

Last Post

11:00 am ET

Two minutes of silence

Lament

Reveille

Laying of wreaths

God Save the King

Weather permitting, around 11:00 am ET the RCAF will undertake a flyby by a CC-130J Hercules aircraft. The aircraft will fly east to west over Mount Pleasant Cemetery's mausoleum.

Following the formal ceremony, all invited guests and the media are invited to join a procession towards the gravesite of Captain Frank Quigley, an airman of the First World War, honouring fallen Canadians of the RCAF and RAF along the way.

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities. Follow us: Instagram: @rcaf_foundation , Twitter: @rcaf_foundation , Facebook: RCAF Foundation / Fondation de l'ARC

Mount Pleasant Group of Cemeteries is a not-for-profit organization established in 1826. It maintains 10 cemeteries, nine funeral establishments, four cremation centres, and 14 mausoleums across the Greater Toronto Area.

Contact:

RCAF Foundation - For interviews with Jeremy Diamond, CEO, or HCol. John Wright, Foundation Chair please contact Jennifer Blake: jennifer@rcaffoundation.ca or (647)504-2220.

or (647)504-2220. Mount Pleasant Group - Brandon Garcia, Family Service Manager, (416) 485-9129 x 6734, , bgarcia@mountpleasantgroup.com

16 Wing Borden - Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Niles, 249-535-2086 Loc 1316

The 2021 Remembrance Day Ceremony

Location where First World War flying ace W/C William. G. Barker, VC is interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Mausoleum. Barker is the most highly decorated war hero of the Commonwealth.

SOURCE: RCAF Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/725182/Reminder-for-the-12th-Annual-Royal-Canadian-Air-Force-Foundation-Remembrance-Day-Ceremony-at-Mount-Pleasant-Cemetery-Toronto-on-November-11-2022