Datum der Anmeldung:
10.11.2022
Aktenzeichen:
B3-116/22
Unternehmen:
The Sherwin-Williams Company, Cleveland/Ohio/USA; Erwerb aller Anteile an der SIC Holding, Hamburg
Produktmärkte:
Industriefarben, Industrielacke, industrielle Holzlacke
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
Hamburg
