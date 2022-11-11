Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches New Brand with "Mike the Credit Guy"

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.

"Mike the Credit Guy" will also be continuing to provide education through the company's extensive social media presence. This brand is a continuation of the company's successful strategy to reach regular consumers through channels like TikTok, where they have built an audience of over 580,000 followers. It is Mike and the company's way of giving back, by spreading knowledge about a path to financial health for free. This effort will also boost the effectiveness of the company's paid services by giving their customers an educated head start.

Limitless Culture Group CEO Mike Meza loves being 'Mike the Credit Guy', "Sometimes change is necessary when you are striving to be Better Than the Best. I have spent years building this persona to help people live their best financial life, and I love hearing their success stories . All my followers on social media have watched me grow into the person they turn to for the truth about credit and finances. It feels great to make it officially part of the company brand."

ABOUT LIMITLESS CULTURE GROUP

Founded in 2019, Limitless Culture Groups main mission is to be "Better Than the Best". The company realizes that many people were not taught how to use credit wisely, so they are dedicated to education first, building a foundation of knowledge before acting. They want you to have the latest credit info and get to know your personal story before developing a plan. At Limitless Culture, their vision is to help create a more equitable world together with their clients and partners. They do this by leveraging their influence and social media presence to benefit people, communities, and their industry. The first step in this journey is a one-on-one, comprehensive analysis of the customer's financial and credit history. They then take this information to build a plan of action using their experts' years of experience in the industry.

Are you a Mortgage, Real Estate, Tax Professional, or Attorney? Then you can partner with the company to help your clients manage their credit situation. Refer your credit-challenged clients to the Limitless Culture Group, who will work to help them manage their credit profile. Limitless Culture will always refer them back to you for your services and you can track your client's progress in the Client Login Portal. When your client logs into our web portal, the first thing they will see is your photo and contact information as a reminder of their goal and the professional who referred them to Limitless Culture Group.

