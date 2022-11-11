St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results.





Three months

Sept 30, 2022









Three months

Sept 30, 2021









Nine months

Sept 30, 2022









Nine months

Sept 30, 2021





Revenue $ 5,230,675





$ 3,916,528





$ 18,157,778





$ 13,001,357



Gross margin $ 1,590,082



30%

$ 1,196,418



31%

$ 6,722,053



37%

$ 4,466,484



34% Adjusted gross margin(1)(2) $ 1,590,082



30%

$ 835,794



21%

$ 6,722,053



37%

$ 2,845,982



22% Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 862,807



16%

$ 332,691



8%

$ 4,908,611



27%

$ 1,366,597



11% Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (677,679 )



$ (969,492 )



$ 487,067





$ (2,502,402 )

(Loss) income per share - Basic and diluted $ (0.01 )



$ (0.02 )



$ 0.01





$ (0.05 )





(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

In April of this year, Enterprise Group officially launched a new wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects, Inc. ("EPP"). EPP is the leading provider of low emission, mobile power systems and associated surface infrastructure to the Energy, Resource, and Industrial sectors. The company's highly innovative methods are delivering to its client's low emission natural gas powered systems and micro-grid technology, allowing clients to eliminate diesel entirely. EPP's systems are equipped to deliver real-time emission metrics providing its clients the assurances necessary for them to accomplish their ESG reporting and objectives.

The first nine months of the year has been one of the strongest in recent history. Higher capital spending in the energy industry combined with increased customer activity levels in has resulted in improved results. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $5,230,675 compared to $3,916,528 in the prior period, an increase of $1,314,147 or 34%. Adjusted gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $1,590,082 compared to $835,794 in the prior period, an increase of $754,288 or 90%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $862,807 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $332,691 in the prior period, an increase of $530,116 or 159%. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $18,157,778 compared to $13,001,357 in the prior period, an increase of $5,156,421 or 40%. Adjusted gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $6,722,053 compared to $2,845,982 in the prior period, an increase of $3,876,071 or 136%. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4,908,611 compared to $1,366,597 in the prior period, an increase of $3,542,014 or 259%.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company purchased and cancelled 784,000 shares at a cost of $268,838, or $0.34 per share. These shares had a carrying value of $1.42 per share for a total of $1,110,152 which has been removed from the share capital account. Since the initiation of the share buyback program, the Company has purchased and cancelled 9,042,500 shares at a cost of $1,945,784 or $0.22 per share. These shares have a carrying value of $1.43 per share for a total of $12,953,227 which has been removed from the share capital account over the entire share buyback program. In addition to the share buyback program, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, management exercised 4,881,000 options resulting in net proceeds of $901,070 being reinvested into the Company, creating a management ownership position of 39.4%. Enterprise believes its stock remains undervalued as the Company's book value is $0.64 per share and management will continue to be aggressive in acquiring company shares.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated cash flow from operations of $5,160,161 compared to $3,467,365 for the same period in the prior year. This change is consistent with the higher activity at the end of the year and continuing into the first nine months of 2022. The Company continues to utilize a combination of cash flow and debt to right-size and modernize its equipment fleet to meet customer demands. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company purchased $4,282,923 of capital assets, primarily for natural gas power generation equipment, upgrading the energy efficiency of existing equipment and meeting specific requests from customers. During this same period, the Company also sold property, plant and equipment and received proceeds of $1,104,061 which were re-invested in new equipment.

In the prior year, the Company has benefited from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ("CEWS" and "CERS") which ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results without any subsidy programs. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $nil for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (September 2021 - $360,624) against direct costs and $nil (September 2021 - $417,890) against EBITDA. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (September 2021 - $1,620,502), against direct costs and $nil (September 2021 - $1,877,242) against EBITDA.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk, President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell, Senior Vice-President

780-418-4400

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is not a measure that has any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore referred to as a non-IFRS measure. This news release contains references to EBITDA. This non-IFRS measure used by the Company may not be comparable to a similar measure used by other companies. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed or how the results are taxed. EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and stock based compensation.

