The French government has revealed that French lender Bpifrance will manage a fund to guarantee power purchase agreements for up to 500 MW of cumulative installed capacity.From pv magazine France French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the nation's energy transition minister, said on Nov. 10 that the government will set up a guarantee fund to support power purchase agreements for renewables. By covering default risks for industrial buyers, the fund will help to facilitate the signing of long-term PPAs with industrial companies. "This is a major step forward that will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...