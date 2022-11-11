Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces that Advisor Mr. Alexander Tokman has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Strengthening the Board of Directors with strategic and well-connected industry executives is pertinent to effectively implementing the Company's short and long-term milestone plans, including the intention to up-list to the Nasdaq in due course.

Mr. Tokman is a growth-driven executive leader with over 22 years of global, cross-functional profit and loss leadership, specializing in creating and commercializing new technology businesses in the Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor and AI sectors for Fortune 100, technology Micro-Cap and Start-Up companies. His extensive experience includes leading several global business units within GE Healthcare, where he led the creation, commercialization, and growth of several new global medical imaging businesses, including PET/CT and Molecular Imaging, as well as growing more established modalities such as X-Ray and Mammography. Mr. Tokman also serves as an independent board director on a Nasdaq traded biotech company and the American Academy of Thermography, a non-profit organization focused on bringing novel infrared imaging applications for diseases diagnosis.

As an Advisor to the Company since 2020, Mr. Tokman has contributed by making key introductions and providing important advice on the development, manufacturing, and marketing aspects of operations.

Izotropic is nearing the completion and unveiling of the first IzoView commercial prototype and subsequent clinical study for market authorization in the USA, and will continue to align with specialized executives and operational personnel on its path to revolutionizing the breast imaging industry with Breast CT technology.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

