San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - The Gathering Place, a public elementary school based in San Antonio, has introduced a suite of hands-on projects that are geared towards helping students develop entrepreneurial skills. This builds on the school's overall, project-based learning approach to education, which revolves around an emphasis on real-world projects that tackle issues that are relevant to the students.

One example is the school's Pets at Homeless Shelters Project, which originated from a class discussion started by a first grader surrounding the question of why some people are homeless. The Gathering Place team highlights how this quickly developed into a conversation around homeless people that have pets, and the issues caused by the fact that a large proportion of homeless shelters in Texas do not allow pets.

As a result, the teachers helped the class design pet-friendly homeless shelters, which incorporated skills such as creativity, design, and architecture. The Gathering Place emphasizes the importance of making these projects as realistic and impactful as possible, in order to ensure the students are actively engaged. To this end, the class was then able to pitch the designs to a number of city councils.

Similarly, The Gathering Place's Food Truck Summer Camp project has also been designed to bolster student engagement, while enhancing understanding of core entrepreneurial skills. This saw numerous elementary students coming together into teams and collaborating as the students created unique recipes, a website, a marketing video and other aspects involved in starting a business. The objective is to encourage students to create original business ideas that solve pressing problems in the community.

Reports demonstrate that 61% of teachers believe that hands-on activities would be the best way to improve the classroom learning experience. Additionally, 84% of students surveyed believe the students would have gotten higher grades if the lessons were more interactive. While more than half find it easier to understand complex concepts when the educators incorporate real-life examples into lessons.

Research has shown that the guided project-based approach to education that The Gathering Place has put at the heart of its curriculum can significantly improve student attitudes towards the course.

"We've seen time and again how academia does not always provide comprehensive preparation for life or careers in the real world, with key skills relating to entrepreneurship, financial awareness and creativity often being omitted from mainstream curriculums. A key motivator behind what we're striving to achieve at The Gathering Place is the visible results we see amongst our students, as they are always excited to come to school and participate in engaging projects that can make a difference to the world around them," emphasizes Asia Klekowicz, Co-Founder of The Gathering Place.

