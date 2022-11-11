Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Investor Summit Group, today announced that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company) will attend the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. Jonathan Guarino, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting a Company update and attend 1x1 meetings. During the presentation Mr. Guarino will highlight the Company's upcoming milestones including the filing of the new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare cancer. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investor events section of the Soligenix website.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14-15 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 3:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SBRZS15wRoS5YYFZ_8gGsg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors.

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and commercializing HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval and commercialization for this product is being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention / treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and vaccine programs targeting both filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and coronaviruses (COVID-19; CiVax). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. We are also developing SGX943, our therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

Investor Relations:

Jonathan Guarino, CPA, CGMA

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Soligenix, Inc.

ir@soligenix.com

(609) 538-8200

www.soligenix.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

