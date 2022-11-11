Meeting pan-African demand for global best practice in internet integrity and stability

Casablanca, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Number Resource Society, the Morocco based global non-profit organisation dedicated to fair and transparent internet for everyone, has extended their "Better-Internet" training programme to twenty-five countries across Africa.





Number Resource Society are provide training sessions to ensure that Africa's internet providers are not disadvantaged and left behind due to poor pan-African internet governance. The "Better Internet" training programme provides members of Number Resource Society with innovative global best practice training to meet the growing demand for world-class training across Africa. It is acknowledged that for too long internet providers and users across Africa have been let down by poor regional coordination and governance meaning that internet providers and users have been disadvantaged.

The day long training programmes focuses on educating Number Resource Society members about the fundamentals of Internet Governance, the industry structure and policy-making procedures.

Erick Renson of Number Resource Society said: " Number Resource Society training has already provided tremendous value for our members, and we're excited to continue improving the experience for our members and resource members alike with new training sessions across Africa. The Number Resource Society training is designed to fill a gap left by failures in in pan-African internet governance. We are seeing overwhelming demand across Africa for the training which ultimately helps build a strong community dedicated to African internet integrity and stability."

Number Resource Society have announced further training programmes for November and Decmber 2022 in: Nigeria, Morocco, Gabon, South Africa, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Tanzania, South Sudan, Botswana, The Gambia, Benin, Senegal, Togo, Niger, Mauritius, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Mali and Guinée (Guinea)

Number Resource Society training sessions complement the training sessions already completed in Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Republic of Congo. 1580 people have so far completed training sessions.

Individuals or organisations interested in attending training sessions can register their interest at Number Resource Society website www.nrs.help. Additional sessions will be arranged to meet demand.

Number Resource Society (NRS) is acknowledged as the global non-profit membership organisation advocating a global unlimited, stable, and united Internet. Number Resource Society recognises the Internet as one universal resource that relies on a global free market and enterprise with excellent transparency and accountability.

Training sessions are open and free of charge to members of Number Resource Society as well as university students from across Africa.

About Number Resource Society

The Number Resource Society (NRS) is the vanguard for registering the IP address of members of the Number Resource Government Body and everyone who has a shared interest in preserving the stability of the Internet. The establishment of NRS and its ideals represent the advanced growth and understanding of internet numbers registration. Society's fundamental interest is to protect the Internet's stability, a fundamental foundation of social stability. NRS's core beliefs and values are an unlimited, unrestricted, and united Internet that relies on a global free market and enterprise with excellent transparency and accountability. The establishment of the Society is an advocacy of the Internet's stability, which can only be achieved by individuals and private companies having complete freedom in managing their networks and recognizing the Internet as "one", beyond nationality, race, religion, and ideology.

