Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TourismX Token (TRMX) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TRMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

TourismX is a new revolutionary financial tool to create a DeFi investment fund to empower the global tourism industry with its world's tourism token. Its native token TourismX Token (TRMX) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TourismX

Supported by renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment Holding with global vision partners from all around the world, TourismX Project is a revolutionary idea for the rapidly growing global tourism industry.

For the tourism industry, TourismX injects smart finance into projects where the classical financial instruments might be ineffective or expensive. Institutional funding is getting harder due to inflation and total uncertainty in the World. Bank and financial interest rates are overwhelmingly high. TRMX Token provides hotel & hospitality industry investors with accessible funding.

It is also a win for the tourists as the TRMX Token unlocks a unique world of integrated dream experiences going far beyond the typical travel. TRMX Token is also planned to be used in commercial activities within TRMX Token-backed hotels as well as a wider global network.

Furthermore, while tourism will be among the top use cases for Metaverse, TourismX Project is already shaping the Tourism Metaverse alongside with leading technology partners and targeting to become one of the key players in the Tourism Metaverse area, both with unique Tourism X travel experiences and TRMX Token being the leading Tourism currency across all Tourism Metaverse Projects.

About TRMX Token

TourismX Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Should these projects become profitable, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation and aiming to positively impact the price of the TRMX Token.

Based on BEP-20, TRMX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 60% will be utilized for Treasury that covers staking rewards and liquidity, 15% will be used for marketing, another 15% is allocated to the team and will also be used for networking and business development, and the remaining 10% is allocated to advisors and consultant team.

The TRMX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the TourismX investment can easily buy and sell TRMX token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

