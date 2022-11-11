Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Reported a 55% increase in Q3 2022 consolidated gross profit versus Q3 2021

Construction division reported a significant gross margin improvement

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) ("Star Equity" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the three months (third quarter) and nine months (year to date) ended September 30, 2022.

Following the sale of a portion of our Healthcare business in early 2021, all financial results for the 2022 and 2021 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which include the Healthcare, Construction, and Investments divisions.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2021 (unaudited)

Revenues decreased by 16.0% to $24.2 million from $28.9 million.

Gross profit increased by 54.8% to $5.8 million from $3.7 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.9 million (or $0.12 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.1 million (or $0.42 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.8 million (or $0.05 per diluted share) compared to a loss of $1.5 million (or $0.28 per diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.5 million versus a loss of $0.6 million.



Year to Date 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year to Date 2021 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 3.9% to $80.0 million from $77.0 million.

Gross profit increased by 98.9% to $16.6 million from $8.3 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $7.2 million (or $0.49 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.5 million (or $0.90 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.04 per diluted share) compared to a loss of $6.9 million (or $1.36 per diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $2.9 million versus a loss of $4.5 million.

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents increased to $8.5 million from $5.6 million; net debt, defined as total debt less total cash and cash equivalents, decreased to $3.3 million from $8.5 million.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, "In the third quarter of 2022 we made considerable progress on our operating plan at both our Construction and Healthcare divisions, and we grew gross profit by 55% versus the prior year quarter despite an overall 16% decrease in revenue. Our Healthcare division revenue decreased by 11% versus the prior year quarter and gross margin decreased by one percentage point to 21% primarily driven by the continued impact of labor market tightness on our scanning service utilization. Our Construction division revenue decreased by 21% due primarily to the timing of revenue recognition on certain projects which had a positive impact in the prior quarter. Similar to last quarter, gross margin improved substantially to 28% due to increased pricing, improved operations, and commodity price risk mitigation. Despite quarterly variations due to the timing of profit recognition, particularly on large projects, we expect our Construction division to continue performing over time against our 20% gross margin target."

Mr. Coleman continued, "We continue to be optimistic about the overall performance of our operating portfolio and our ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions either as bolt-ons for our existing divisions or entry into a new business sector."

Revenues

The Company's third quarter 2022 revenues decreased 16.0% to $24.2 million from $28.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenues in $ thousands Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change 9M 2022 9M 2021 % change Healthcare $ 13,137 $ 14,807 (11.3 )% $ 40,467 $ 42,984 (5.9 )% Construction 11,107 14,052 (21.0 )% 39,544 34,035 16.2 % Investments 159 475 (66.5 )% 475 475 — % Intersegment elimination (159 ) (475 ) (66.5 )% (475 ) (475 ) — % Total Revenues $ 24,244 $ 28,859 (16.0 )% $ 80,011 $ 77,019 3.9 %

Our Healthcare third quarter 2022 and year to date 2022 revenue decreased 11.3% and 5.9%, respectively, versus the prior year periods, driven primarily by lower scanning revenue due to the continuing national shortage of Nuclear Medicine Technologists.

Our Construction third quarter 2022 revenue decreased 21.0% and year to date 2022 revenue increased 16.2% versus the prior year periods. The decrease in third quarter 2022 revenue was driven primarily by the timing of revenue recognition on certain projects. The year to date 2022 increase was due to large commercial projects at KBS. Construction division third quarter 2022 revenue accounted for 45.8% of Star Equity's total revenue.

Gross Profit

Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change 9M 2022 9M 2021 % change Healthcare $ 2,725 $ 3,256 (16.3 )% $ 9,579 $ 9,263 3.4 % Healthcare gross margin 20.7 % 22.0 % (1.3 )% 23.7 % 21.5 % 2.2 % Construction 3,132 541 478.9 % 7,203 (759 ) 1,049.0 % Construction gross margin 28.2 % 3.8 % 24.4 % 18.2 % (2.2 )% 20.4 % Investments 100 425 (76.5 )% 253 299 (15.4 )% Investments gross margin — — — % — — — % Intersegment elimination (158 ) (475 ) (66.7 )% (474 ) (475 ) (0.2 )% Total gross profit $ 5,799 $ 3,747 54.8 % $ 16,561 $ 8,328 98.9 % Total gross margin 23.9 % 13.0 % 10.9 % 20.7 % 10.8 % 9.9 %

Healthcare third quarter 2022 gross profit decreased 16.3% and year to date 2022 gross profit increased 3.4% versus the prior year period, respectively. The third quarter 2022 gross profit decrease was driven by lower scanning revenue due to the continuing national shortage of Nuclear Medicine Technologists, while year to date 2022 was driven by an improved mix of product and service revenues.

Construction third quarter 2022 and year to date 2022 gross profit increased 478.9% and 1,049.0% from the prior year period, due to an increase in revenue during the period and significantly increased pricing levels.

Operating Expenses

On a consolidated basis, third quarter 2022 and year to date 2022 sales, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $1.7 million, or 31.9%, and $4.7 million or 29.5% versus the prior year period. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by one-time litigation costs. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased in third quarter 2022 and year to date 2022 to 28.3% and 25.6% versus 18.0% and 20.6% in third quarter 2021 and year to date 2021.

Net Income

Third quarter 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $1.9 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Third quarter 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Year to date 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $7.2 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. Year to date 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $6.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.5 million versus a loss of $0.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to improvements in the Company's operations leading to increased gross profit at both our Healthcare and Construction divisions. Year to date 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million, compared to a loss of $4.5 million in 9M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and overall Construction division pricing increases.

Operating Cash Flow

Third quarter 2022 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $3.2 million, compared to an outflow of $0.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in cash outflow was primarily due to working capital changes as well as one-time litigation costs in the Healthcare division. Year to date 2022 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $0.2 million, compared to an outflow of $8.2 million for 9M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and significant Construction division pricing increases.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In each quarter of 2022, the Company's board of directors declared cash dividends to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share for an aggregate amount of approximately $1.4 million. The dividend record dates were March 1, 2022, June 1, 2022, and September 1, 2022, and the payment dates were March 10, 2022, June 10, 2022, and September 12, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share," and "adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations." The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are "net income (loss)," "net income (loss) per basic and diluted share," and "cash flows from operating activities." The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company's results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and derivatives, litigation costs, non-recurring gain on disposals, one time severance costs, financing costs, COVID-19 protection equipment, gain or loss from loan forgiveness, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2022.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Healthcare $ 13,137 $ 14,807 $ 40,467 $ 42,984 Construction 11,107 14,052 39,544 34,035 Investments — — — — Total revenues 24,244 28,859 80,011 77,019 Cost of revenues: Healthcare 10,412 11,551 30,888 33,721 Construction 7,975 13,511 32,341 34,794 Investments 58 50 221 176 Total cost of revenues 18,445 25,112 63,450 68,691 Gross profit 5,799 3,747 16,561 8,328 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,860 5,201 20,515 15,839 Amortization of intangible assets 430 430 1,290 1,298 Gain on sale of MD Office Solutions — — — (847 ) Total operating expenses 7,290 5,631 21,805 16,290 Loss from operations (1,491 ) (1,884 ) (5,244 ) (7,962 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (575 ) 3 (997 ) 4,208 Interest expense, net (185 ) (260 ) (664 ) (732 ) Total other income (expense) (760 ) (257 ) (1,661 ) 3,476 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (2,251 ) (2,141 ) (6,905 ) (4,486 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 367 — (256 ) (34 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (1,884 ) (2,141 ) (7,161 ) (4,520 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 5,955 Net income (loss) (1,884 ) (2,141 ) (7,161 ) 1,435 Deemed dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock (479 ) (479 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (2,363 ) $ (2,620 ) $ (8,598 ) $ (2 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted Net income (loss) per share, continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.90 ) Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ 1.19 Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted* $ (0.12 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.49 ) $ 0.29 Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.29 ) Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted* $ (0.15 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.59 ) $ — Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 15,434 5,101 14,503 5,019 Dividends declared per Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 $ 0.50

*Earnings per share may not add due to rounding









Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2022 (unaudited) December 31,

2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,503 $ 4,538 Restricted cash 846 278 Investments in equity securities 3,180 47 Lumber derivative contracts — 666 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively 13,754 15,811 Inventories, net 13,065 8,525 Other current assets 3,069 1,998 Total current assets 42,417 31,863 Property and equipment, net 8,499 8,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,823 4,494 Intangible assets, net 13,782 15,072 Goodwill 6,046 6,046 Other assets 1,408 1,659 Total assets $ 76,975 $ 68,052 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,094 $ 4,277 Accrued liabilities 4,307 2,445 Accrued compensation 3,395 3,051 Accrued warranty 247 569 Lumber derivative contracts 635 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated profit — 312 Deferred revenue 3,801 2,457 Short-term debt 11,852 12,869 Operating lease liabilities 1,443 1,253 Finance lease liabilities 460 588 Total current liabilities 32,234 27,821 Deferred tax liabilities 298 72 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,463 3,299 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 459 706 Other liabilities 312 412 Total liabilities 36,766 32,310 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. (Liquidation preference: $18,988 as of December 31, 2021.) — 18,988 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022. (Liquidation preference: $18,988 as of September 30, 2022.) 18,988 — Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; Series C Participating Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,138,732 and 5,805,916 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 — Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (5,728 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 162,078 150,451 Accumulated deficit (135,130 ) (127,969 ) Total stockholders' equity 40,209 16,754 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 76,975 $ 68,052









Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,884 ) $ (2,141 ) $ (7,161 ) $ (4,520 ) Acquired intangible amortization 430 430 1,290 1,298 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) 834 (3 ) 834 (17 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (2) 153 95 1,298 398 Litigation costs (3) 1,187 88 2,955 213 Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (4) — — — (847 ) Tenant receivable (5) — — — 323 Write off of software costs — — — 70 Severance and retention costs (9) 275 — 706 — Financing costs (6) 132 52 369 231 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (7) — 23 — 82 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) — — — (4,179 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (367 ) — 256 34 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 760 $ (1,456 ) $ 547 $ (6,914 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations (0.12 ) (0.42 ) (0.49 ) (0.90 ) Acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.08 0.09 0.26 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) 0.05 — 0.06 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (2) 0.01 0.02 0.09 0.08 Litigation costs (3) 0.08 0.02 0.20 0.04 Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (4) — — — (0.17 ) Tenant receivable (5) — — — 0.06 Write off of software costs — — — 0.01 Severance and retention costs (9) 0.02 — 0.05 — Financing costs (6) 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.05 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (7) — — — 0.02 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) — — — (0.83 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (0.02 ) — 0.02 0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per basic share from continuing operations (10) $ 0.05 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.04 $ (1.38 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations (10) $ 0.05 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.04 $ (1.36 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in equity securities.

(2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.

(3) Reflects one time litigation costs.

(4) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(5) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(6) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(7) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.

(8) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(9) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO and other employees.

(10) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.









Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (10) $ (598 ) $ 975 $ (561 ) $ (1,700 ) $ (1,884 ) Depreciation and amortization 330 489 58 — 877 Interest expense 117 77 (9 ) — 185 Income tax (benefit) provision (367 ) — — — (367 ) EBITDA from continuing operations (518 ) 1,541 (512 ) (1,700 ) (1,189 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) — — 834 — 834 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (2) — 153 — — 153 Litigation costs (3) 1,187 — — — 1,187 Stock-based compensation 1 6 — 99 106 Severance and retention (9) 272 — — 3 275 Financing costs (6) 17 98 17 — 132 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 959 $ 1,798 $ 339 $ (1,598 ) $ 1,498





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (10) $ 853 $ (1,338 ) $ (155 ) $ (1,501 ) $ (2,141 ) Depreciation and amortization 321 489 50 — 860 Interest expense 74 100 86 — 260 Income tax (benefit) provision — — — — — EBITDA from continuing operations 1,248 (749 ) (19 ) (1,501 ) (1,021 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) — — (30 ) 27 (3 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (2) — 95 — — 95 Litigation costs (3) — — — 88 88 Stock-based compensation 6 3 — 118 127 Financing costs (6) 13 39 — — 52 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (7) 23 — — — 23 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,290 $ (612 ) $ (49 ) $ (1,268 ) $ (639 )





For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (10) $ (1,314 ) $ 153 $ (794 ) $ (5,206 ) $ (7,161 ) Depreciation and amortization 967 1,471 221 — 2,659 Interest expense 264 269 131 — 664 Income tax (benefit) provision 256 — — — 256 EBITDA from continuing operations 173 1,893 (442 ) (5,206 ) (3,582 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) — — 834 — 834 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (2) — 1,298 — — 1,298 Litigation costs (3) 2,955 — — — 2,955 Stock-based compensation 5 17 — 300 322 Tenant receivable (5) — — — — — Severance and retention (9) 703 — — 3 706 Write off of software costs — — — — — Financing costs (6) 45 259 65 — 369 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (7) — — — — — SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) — — — — — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,881 $ 3,467 $ 457 $ (4,903 ) $ 2,902





For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (10) $ 5,313 $ (5,563 ) $ (284 ) $ (3,986 ) $ (4,520 ) Depreciation and amortization 998 1,450 176 — 2,624 Interest expense 189 456 87 — 732 Income tax (benefit) provision 34 — — — 34 EBITDA from continuing operations 6,534 (3,657 ) (21 ) (3,986 ) (1,130 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) — — (30 ) 13 (17 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (2) — 398 — — 398 Litigation costs (3) — — — 213 213 Stock-based compensation 120 3 — 266 389 Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (4) (847 ) — — — (847 ) Tenant receivable (5) — 323 — — 323 Write off of software costs — 70 — — 70 Financing costs (6) 89 142 — — 231 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (7) 82 — — 82 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) (2,959 ) (1,220 ) — — (4,179 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,019 $ (3,941 ) $ (51 ) $ (3,494 ) $ (4,467 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities.

(2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.

(3) Reflects one time litigation costs.

(4) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(5) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(6) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(7) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 personal protection equipment.

(8) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(9) Reflects the severance and retention expense for our former Healthcare division CEO and other employees.

(10) Reflects the reclassification of prior year Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging net income into Healthcare segment and intercompany elimination from Construction and Investments segments.









Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

A summary of the Company's credit facilities are as follows:

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital KBS $ 909 9.00 % $ 3,131 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital EBGL 2,595 9.00 % 1,652 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility - Webster 7,484 5.64 % 7,016 2.60 % Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 10,988 6.71 % $ 11,799 3.98 % eCapital - Star Loan Principal, net $ 864 9.25 % $ 1,070 6.25 % Short Term Loan $ 864 9.25 % $ 1,070 6.25 % Total Short-term debt $ 11,852 6.90 % $ 12,869 4.17 %









Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 (1) 2022 2021 (1) Revenue by segment: Healthcare $ 13,137 $ 14,807 $ 40,467 $ 42,984 Construction 11,107 14,052 39,544 34,035 Investments 159 475 475 475 Intersegment elimination (159 ) (475 ) (475 ) (475 ) Consolidated revenue $ 24,244 $ 28,859 $ 80,011 $ 77,019 Gross profit (loss) by segment: Healthcare $ 2,725 $ 3,256 $ 9,579 $ 9,263 Construction 3,132 541 7,203 (759 ) Investments 100 425 253 299 Intersegment elimination (158 ) (475 ) (474 ) (475 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 5,799 $ 3,747 $ 16,561 $ 8,328 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment: Healthcare $ (1,036 ) $ 955 $ (953 ) $ 2,627 Construction 1,149 (956 ) 680 (6,341 ) Investments 97 123 236 278 Star equity corporate and intersegment elimination (1,701 ) (2,006 ) (5,207 ) $ (4,526 ) Segment loss from operations $ (1,491 ) $ (1,884 ) $ (5,244 ) $ (7,962 ) Depreciation and amortization by segment: Healthcare $ 330 $ 321 $ 967 $ 998 Construction 489 489 1,471 1,450 Investments 58 50 221 176 Total depreciation and amortization $ 877 $ 860 $ 2,659 $ 2,624

(1) Segment information has been recast for all periods presented to reflect Healthcare as one segment. Intercompany elimination previously allocated to Investments have been reclassified to a separate line.



