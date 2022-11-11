A new Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP) study shows there is a strong economic case for owning and operating heat pumps in Poland, which was Europe's fastest-growing market in 2021. Air-to-water heat pumps cost about €8,000 ($8,210) in the country, with lifetime operating costs estimated at €12,500.There is a strong economic case for owning and operating heat pumps in Poland, despite high upfront costs, according to RAP. In a new report, "Cleaning up heat: The changing economics for heat pumps in Poland," the non-governmental organization shows that heat pumps are particularly economically ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...