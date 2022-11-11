Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - US-based cyber & digital transformation executive advisory services company, CyberVerse Advisors, in association with New Push, launches its comprehensive cybersecurity tool called The Connective Platform (TCP). The new tool developed by the firms is aligned with the standards and framework provided by the Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation (CDM) Program by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and satisfies all of its requirements. The tool enables constant cyber security monitoring and global, intelligent cyber threat assessment in order to identify blind spots in their cyber security defenses, ensure that all technologies are secured, protected, and that all cyber security controls and reporting are auditable.

The Connective Platform seeks to achieve high-level cyber security for enterprises across the globe. It enables decision-makers to have a comprehensive, accurate, actionable, and up-to-the-minute view of their entire corporate cybersecurity posture, every day. It monitors and reports on all authorized users with access rights to critical systems, networks, and data. It has been designed to identify, analyze, prioritize threats and vulnerabilities and potential security gaps in real time with actionable remediation directives.

TCP comprises a combination of cyber technologies that help achieve asset management, identity and access management, user access review, network security, and data protection. Furthermore, it unlocks interoperability between diverse cybersecurity tools and makes objectives like automation of the cybersecurity process, ensuring vulnerability management, identity and access management, and information protection accessible and affordable to enterprises.

"Keeping up with technology is a challenge in itself; keeping it safe is another. Our unique cybersecurity tool, The Connective Platform, provides the solution for company systems, small and large, across the world to face emerging cybersecurity challenges," says Rodrigo Loureiro, Managing Partner of CyberVerse Advisors, who has spent three decades developing cybersecurity programs for the world's largest banks and telecom companies, and enabling global corporations to become public companies.

TCP has the ability to detect vulnerabilities and threats in near real-time, provide remediation instructions, and understand which cybersecurity technologies and tools are most and least effective for the organization.

"My vision behind The Connective Platform was to embody all my extensive learnings and long-standing experience into one security solution. Therefore, it is the result of my thirty years of learning that aims to secure an organization's servers with a 360-degree approach that includes machines and devices but also, its users and their identities. The tool allows companies full visibility and control of all technology assets across the environment, letting them aggregate that information across all the assets and identities used to login into those assets," Rodrigo Loureiro added.

CyberVerse Advisors is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, and was founded in early 2022. The company provides innovative and disruptive cyber & digital transformation advisory services to boards, business owners, CEOs, and their executive teams in small and mid-market companies. New Push is a leading provider of cyber security solutions and services focused on federated cyber protection, helping organizations leverage federated cybersecurity and attack surface management (ASM), covering assets (CAASM), people (SAT), and access (IAM+IGA). NewPush works with CIOs and CISOs to help them successfully develop and execute their cybersecurity, risk reduction, and compliance programs.

Media Contact:

Name: Theresa Queen

Email: info@cyberverseadvisors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143958