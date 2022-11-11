Anzeige
Freitag, 11.11.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
11.11.22
08:05 Uhr
0,964 Euro
+0,008
+0,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
11.11.2022 | 17:40
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 11-Nov-2022 / 16:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                        Deirdre Doyle 
 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                        A person closely associated (spouce) with a person discharging 
                        managerial responsibilities. 
 
a)      Position/status 
                        Alan McIntosh, Non-Executive Director 
 
 
 
                        Initial Notification 
 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                        Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                        Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
a)      type of 
 
       instrument 
                        ISIN: IE00BW4ZF18 
       Identification code 
 
                        Disposal of ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                        EUR0.965     9,500,000

Aggregated information 9,500,000 shares

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price EUR9,167,500

10 November 2022

e) Date of the transaction

Euronext, Dublin

f) Place of the transaction

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  200521 
EQS News ID:  1486091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2022 11:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
