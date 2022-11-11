DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 11-Nov-2022 / 16:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Deirdre Doyle a) Name Reason for the notification 2 A person closely associated (spouce) with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. a) Position/status Alan McIntosh, Non-Executive Director Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each a) type of instrument ISIN: IE00BW4ZF18 Identification code Disposal of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.965 9,500,000

Aggregated information 9,500,000 shares

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price EUR9,167,500

10 November 2022

e) Date of the transaction

Euronext, Dublin

f) Place of the transaction

g) Additional Information

