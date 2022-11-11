EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
11.11.2022 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1486111
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1486111 11.11.2022 GMT/BST