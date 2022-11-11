DJ VK Company: Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")/Person Closely Associated ("PCA") Shareholding

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")/Person Closely Associated ("PCA") Shareholding 11-Nov-2022 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")/Person Closely Associated ("PCA") Shareholding

11 November 2022. VK Company Limited (LSE: VKCO; hereinafter referred as the "Company" or the "Group") makes a notification below in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Singularity Lab JSC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA of PDMR, Alexander Ayvazov b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VK Company Limited b) LEI 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of USUSD0.000005 par value each a) instrument ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code N.A. b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUR 404.6 61,528,857

Aggregated information: N.A. - single transaction

d)

e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2022

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

VK PR team

pr@vk.team

VK IR team

ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US5603172082 Category Code: DSH TIDM: VKCO LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 Sequence No.: 200520 EQS News ID: 1485949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485949&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2022 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)