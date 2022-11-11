Valley Forge Military Academy and College: Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.

"During his time here at VFMAC, Mr. Moore exemplified what it means to be a leader," said Col Stuart B. Helgeson, USMCR (Ret), president, Valley Forge Military Academy & College. "He embraced the Five Cornerstones on which a VFMAC education is based and lived into them then and now." The Five Cornerstones are Academic Excellence, Physical Development, Personal Motivation, Character Development, and Leadership.

After graduating from VFMAC, Mr. Moore finished his bachelor's degree at Johns Hopkins University, and became a Rhodes Scholar and a White House fellow. He served in the US Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, was deployed to Afghanistan, and achieved the rank of Captain.

On completion of his service, Mr. Moore became an investment banker, author, and worked as CEO for the Robin Hood Foundation.

"Mr. Moore is yet another example of VFMAC alumni who go on to lead in a global society," said Col Helgeson. "In an extraordinary career, he has demonstrated the very leadership skills instilled in all VFMAC Cadets. We are very proud of his achievements and are thrilled to support him in this latest role, confident he will continue to define what it is to have an education from VFMAC."

Mr. Moore succeeds Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and will be inaugurated in January 2023.

Established in 1928, Valley Forge Military Academy and College is an international leadership institution comprising middle school, high school and college. The college has been designated by the governor of Pennsylvania and the legislature as the Military College of Pennsylvania.

