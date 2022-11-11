Canby, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Peregrine Precision Systems Inc. (PPS), a B2B process-technology and distribution company focused on enabling the cannabinoid industry to achieve its global potential, is pleased to announce the launch of Decimal Engineered Systems (Decimal).

The acquisition of MRX Technologies and subsequent rebrand and relaunch as Decimal, provides PPS with a world-class team of in-house experts, including engineers, and sales and marketing talent who are leaders in the industry.

New Beginnings

"We are excited to announce that MRX Technologies has been acquired by PPS and has officially been relaunched as Decimal. Our greatest asset has always been our people and with PPS we have made a significant increase in the value of that asset."

- Jonah Barber, President of Decimal Engineered Systems

"Decimal combines two highly capable organizations that have collaborated frequently over the years. We possess similar values on business, approaching it with a high degree of integrity and knowledge. Our purpose is clear: to continuously improve processing for our industry's leading companies, enabling them to benefit consumers with the most consistent, safe and differentiated products.

"We are also excited to combine the most complete offering of processing lab packages with the most accomplished sales and marketing team in the industry. Charlie & Cynthia Richardson (previously with Precision Extraction) and Michael Bishop (Heidolph North America and Cascade Sciences) have equipped hundreds of labs across North America with extraction and post-processing equipment. Our team's integrity, knowledge, level of service and deep industry relationships is unmatched. Decimal is well-positioned to lead our industry into the future where standards will compare to more mature industries like food and pharma."

- Sean McLean, CEO of Peregrine Precision Systems Inc.

Four Pillars of Decimal

1. PARTNERSHIP

Decimal works with clients to provide a roadmap from initial investment to revenue, aided by the company's best-in-class industry knowledge and holistic technology platform that includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, CO2, and solventless extraction and post-processing equipment. Decimal's complete lab packages are customized to the needs of individual processors, from craft to industrial scale.

2. COMPLIANCE

Decimal can meet the demands of any current or future regulatory landscape, including GMP, C1D1 and/or ATEX workspaces. Decimal's team of compliance experts will get clients up and running quickly with certified equipment and SOPs that are tailored to the requirements of each jurisdiction.

3. AUTOMATION

Decimal utilizes the highest degree of automation to ensure repeatable results and eliminate operator error. From batch to batch and site to site, clients can count on Decimal's quality to define their brand.

4. USA MADE

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Decimal uses the highest quality materials and components, allowing the company to offer a lifetime warranty on stainless steel, a first for the industry. In addition to engineering the finest equipment in the industry, Decimal is now proud to offer engineered financial solutions for an industry constrained by limited access to banking and capital.

https://www.decimalengineered.com

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact: Denis Peyregatt; info@peregrinepsi.com.

About Peregrine Precision Systems Inc. (PPS):

PPS's mission is to elevate the health and wellness potential of cannabinoid-based ingredients through technology, innovation, and science.

PPS is a B2B ingredient processing technology and distribution company. PPS's proprietary processing technologies solve the challenge of achieving consistent, market-leading purity and scale at a low cost.

About Decimal Engineered Systems:

A U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of B2B process equipment used to extract, refine, and formulate hemp and cannabis derived compounds. Made in the USA. Decimal systems utilize the highest degree of automation to ensure repeatable results and eliminate operator error. Whether craft or industrial scale, Decimal has developed a complete range of equipment for each extraction, refinement, and formulation method. Decimal systems are engineered with a high safety factor and best-in-class components to meet the demands of the current & future regulatory landscape.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143956