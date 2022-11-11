Napa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Life Coach and therapy provider Be Positive Mind, has announced a merchandise line promoting positive mental health, self-love, and other concepts commonly associated with the life coaching service and brand. The merch line is expected to drop on November 15th.

The wife and mother of two has been offering services for 8 years, having offered clients assistance in overcoming mental health issues, as well as establishing better patterns and practices to maintain a positive outcome that primes them for success.

The merch line is expected to drop on November 15th and features pieces emphasizing positive thinking and a good self-image. Offering a diverse line, including tanks, t-shirts, and hoodies for someone hoping to put out as many good vibes as they're taking in. This clothing line could be seen as a passion project for Be Positive Mind founder Harp Gill, as the venture reflects the fashion sensibilities of the CEO while reflecting what the brand represents: self-love, self-improvement, positivity, and inclusivity.

About Be Positive Mind

Life coaching and therapy have the potential to offer a safe place to explore your story deeply. As it can be easy to get stuck from time to time in unhealthy thinking, behaving, and other patterns. Be Positive Mind is determined to offer support in changing those patterns. Allowing clients to gain insight into areas of their life and thoughtfully explore approaches and solutions to build self-confidence, Be Positive Mind utilizes the right questions, validation, and empathy within a safe and respectful place to empower your best self.

Offering services specializing in anxiety, depression, and self-esteem, Be Positive Mind offers services entirely inclusive across age ranges, sexualities, gender identities, and ethnicities. She offers services with a special emphasis offered to every client in providing support and assistance in developing better mental health, colored with the passion of having experienced this as a patient firsthand. "I felt like life was happening to me, but I was never in the present moment," Harp Gill, founder of Be Positive Mind, says. "I modified myself to please others and how I thought they wanted to see me. I was at a very low point in my life when I realized that is not what I want in my life, this is not how I want to continue to live."

Harp Gill holds a Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy, and certification as a Positive Psychology Life Coach and a Hypnotherapist.

Merchandise will be available at BePositiveMind.org

Harp Gill is a Life Coach/Therapist. The wife and mother of two is Punjabi American, her parents having been born and raised in India. Harp was born and raised in California, going on to earn a Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy As a certified Positive Psychology Life Coach and Hypnotherapist, Harp started Bepositivemind to offer services but also to raise awareness and together we can break mental health stigma. Harp understands the difficult journey of improving mental health, as she has gone through a great deal starting with her childhood/teenage years that has molded her into the woman she is today. Starting her own therapy journey as an adult, Harp is committed to truly helping clients process, assess, and overcome mental health struggles. Harp's brand, Be Positive Mind, was established to spread mental health awareness, to share that you are not alone, and that people do not have to suffer in silence.

To learn more, visit BePositiveMind.Org or contact Harp Gill at harpgill@bepositivemind.org

