Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") announces the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation").

The Company currently has 577,701,702 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 57,770,170 Common Shares outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Company's shareholders approved, at the annual and special shareholders meeting held on July 28, 2022, the consolidation of the Common Shares of the Company at a ratio of one (1) new Common Share for up to ten (10) old Common Shares, or as such other consolidation ratio as the directors may determine and to amend the Company's articles.

The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership will be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

The Company's shares will start trading on the CSE on a post Consolidation basis on November 16, 2022, under the new CUSIP number 388659203. The exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon Consolidation. The Company's name will remain unchanged.

Completion of the Consolidation is subject to, among other things, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, CEO

Phone: 416-318-6501

Email: phaber@graphblockchain.com

