Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") reports that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing this news release to clarify its prior disclosure.

Misleading disclosure regarding Bonnie Claire PEA

The Company would like to clarify that certain disclosure (the "subject disclosure") in YouTube videos and Iconic Insights articles posted on the Company's website, included statements which overstated the confidence level of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Bonnie Claire property. The Company retracts the subject disclosure and clarifies that (i) it has not completed a feasibility study; (ii) the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized; and (iii) mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Company has removed the videos and articles from its website that included the subject disclosure, and investors are cautioned not to rely on any subject disclosure that may remain in the public domain but is outside the Company's control.

Non-Compliant Disclosure of Mineral Resources and Failure to identify Qualified Person

The Company has also removed certain videos, Iconic Insights articles and other information on its website that did not disclose mineral resources in accordance with Sections 2.2 and 3.4 of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and added reference to the qualified person, including their relationship to the Company, who prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved of the technical information in its written disclosure.

