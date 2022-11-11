Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) ("RLG" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 11, 2022, the shareholders of the Company at the special meeting of shareholders held on November 10, 2022 overwhelmingly approved the proposed amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of the Company with a wholly owned subsidiary of DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV").

The Amalgamation will be by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby the Company will amalgamate with a wholly owned subsidiary of DLV and shareholders of the Company will receive 0.1215 common shares of DLV in exchange for each common share of the Company held.

The Amalgamation was approved by 97% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company at the special meeting.

The closing of the Amalgamation is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent customary for transactions of this nature.

The Amalgamation is more fully described in the management information circular available on the Company website www.westredlakegold.com and www.sedar.com.

