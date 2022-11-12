Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ArtBlue (ARTB) on November 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARTB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





ArtBlue (ARTB) Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/143970_1cbe232af46f0b33_001full.jpg

Driving metaverse everywhere, ArtBlue (ARTB) is an NFT platform on which anyone can become an art creator and easily participate in trading art. Its native token ARTB has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ArtBlue

The blockchain ecosystem is just beginning. Since it is still early days, ArtBlue will start various challenges. Anyone can easily participate in the ArtBlue platform, present the best works with the best artists, and become a part of the ArtBlue platform through the ARTB token, which allows them to own and monetize their works.

ArtBlue is about empowering artists and allowing all market participants to feel the beauty and inspiration. Digital art creation artists can show their abilities by publishing their creations in NFT through official artist certification. Also, ArtBlue will issue antique and contemporary art works in NFT so that they can be traded on the platform.

To become an ArtBlue platform certified artist, one first needs a proven basic experience. Based on many years of work activities, portfolio submission, and exhibition experience. If one becomes a certified artist, the artist will be able to issue NFTs with their own name tags on ArtBlue and manage them by series.

And in order to issue NFTs of antique and contemporary art works on the ArtBlue platform, internationally verified appraisal documents are first required. After issuing, these NFTs can be purchased and owned by individual users. Users can receive allocation of revenue when revenue is generated form NFT's work.

Various kinds of auctions will be held by the ArtBlue platform, including major auction, premium auction, and weekly auction. All NFTs sold by minting, curating, and auction on the ArtBlue platform can be sold immediately at ArtBlue Market Place. To prevent forgery and alteration, all NFTs officially released on the ArtBlue platform are truly valuable works with certification marks, so they can be traded safely. The fee for the transaction may vary depending on the special business conditions, but up to 50% of the fee will be paid to the creator in ARTB tokens. In addition, the ArtBlue platform also supports other businesses including leasing service, leasing storage of artworks, space rental business, rental of artworks, etc.

To be part of this remarkable development, ArtBlue encourages users to participate in its platform. Participants' influence is not simply determined by their own capital, but by the social value and efforts provided by key contributors who actively strive to shape the ArtBlue platform.

About ARTB Token

ARTB is the native governance token of the ArtBlue platform. Based on ERC-20, ARTB has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for token sale, 20% is allocated to artists, 20% is provided for reward, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the team, 15% is reserved, and the remaining 10% is allocated to early investors.

The ARTB token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 11, 2022, investors who are interested in the ArtBlue investment can easily buy and sell ARTB token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about ARTB Token:

Official Website: https://artblue.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/xuH7jnSp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/artblueofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artblue__official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artblueG

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143970