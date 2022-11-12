Reiki Healing Store announces an expansion of its collection with the addition of new authentic gemstone jewelry. Each item features a different birthstone.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2022) - The latest collection from Reiki Healing Store features Reiki jewelry with different precious gemstones. The expanded range includes more design options, with various gemstone choices available for some of the brand's popular necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

More details can be found at https://reiki-today.com

Lapis Lazuli Gemstone Necklace & Ring Collection Launched By Reiki Healing Store

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/143932_dbbbc83de478b967_001full.jpg

One of the company's most recent additions is its amethyst jewelry line. The February birthstone is a bright purple gem that is revered for its vivid color and elegance. Customers can choose the bestselling heart-shaped crystal pendant, decorated with silver roses. The collection also includes similar necklaces with rose and clear quartz.

The Company has also launched the new Reiki Luxury Crystal Stone Rings in purple. This ring set is crafted from high-quality alloy with silver plating and set with zirconia crystals. The gems appear similar to amethysts. The jewelry set also launched in in blue, red, green, and white.

The store also announced its latest Reiki ring, which is set with seven different natural stones and plated with silver. The stones represent the seven different chakras.

The new Rainbow Initial Letters Pendant Necklace is also a new addition to the collection. Offered in both gold and silver, the pendant is decorated with colorful gemstones surrounding a sparkling letter.

Another new addition to the store's collection is its moon-inspired necklaces and pendants. These crescent moon necklaces are made from silver and feature a glow-in-the-dark gem. Crescent moon and star earrings are also available upon request.

Interested parties can find more information at https://reiki-today.com

Contact Info:

Name: Avi Benyamin

Email: avi@reikihealingstore.com

Organization: REIKI HEALING STORE

Address: 910 Foulk Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19803, United States

Website: https://reikihealingstore.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143932