Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy.

Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.





Meshroad Marketing states that this high-performance Automation Platform is built for sales teams that can handle massive growth. The all-in-one CRM Automation Platforms continues to focus on performance-based marketing solutions, offering business owners sales funnels, CRM automation, landing pages, drip campaigns, reputation management, converting websites, social planning, and finally, reporting. All workflows and campaigns will receive transparent updates through the automation platform provided by Meshroad.

The team has worked on developing proprietary tools that are effective in measuring metrics that matter. The platform zeroes in on leads, revenue generated, and related data that is essential for sales success. The company invites all business leaders from Real Estate, Insurance, Health & Wellness, Restaurants, or Retail background to book a call with any questions they might have about scaling their companies.

A spokesperson stated: "Through our years of experience, we've also learned that while each channel has its own set of advantages, they all work best when strategically paired with other channels. That's why we offer full-service strategies to each of our clients and use a combination of digital channels to increase visibility, conversions, and revenue."

Other services available through the marketing agency include PPC Advertising, Google Optimisation, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and paid campaigns. For more information, please visit: https://meshroad.com/

"Meshroad believes that their client's success is the best measure of their performance", said a spokesperson for the company. "Meshroad Marketing team is passionate about helping businesses reach their goals by working together. Businesses will get a custom-made plan that only fits their business needs and goals."

Clients that are looking to further grow their business can schedule a call with Sunil Khatri.

About Us: Meshroad Marketing was started by Sunil Khatri in 2018 who has helped businesses improve their sales by using Sales Funnels, CRM automation, Search Engine Optimization, and Paid Campaigns. He has helped hundreds of Small-Mid Sized Business Owners improve their online branding, visibility, and outreach which in return grew their businesses by 200%-500% even during the global pandemic. Meshroad Marketing is a tech-enabled digital marketing solutions provider, based in Greater Vancouver. Its main target audiences are lawyers, healthcare, real estate, and small businesses. The team consists of award-winning marketers, advertisers, and developers that know what it takes to get real results online.

