With many small businesses still unaware of available CARES Act Funding, ERTC Division launches an updated prequalification and application process for employee retention tax credits.

Nordman, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - ERTC Division, a specialist accounting firm focused on employee retention tax credits, now offers a streamlined prequalification and application process for small businesses. The improved services include an online prequalification test, which the firm states can be completed in as little as 15 minutes. Following submission, an in-house team offers advice on eligibility for tax credits established under the CARES Act.

The recent move comes as significant portions of federal funding remain unclaimed. ERTC Division indicates that some business owners may not be aware of their entitlements, and the improved services are designed as an efficient means to seek clarity.

ERTC Division developed its latest services in response to changes pertaining to employee retention tax credits. Under the initial provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, businesses could opt for either a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, or an employee retention tax credit (ERTC).

As the firm now explains, changes made to the CARES Act in 2021 allowed businesses who had received a PPP loan to access ERTC refunds as well. ERTC Division believes that many business owners may not understand these updates, and the goal of the recently streamlined prequalification tool is to improve awareness of credits that may be available.

In addition to prequalification, ERTC Division has also enhanced its ERTC application processes. Businesses can now opt to upload relevant 941 returns and PPP loan documents, and the firm's team of specialists can offer assistance with preparing and filing 941 amended returns.

In comparison to many accounting firms, ERTC Division has focused its efforts solely on the provision of employee retention tax credit services, and its latest update is in line with this commitment. The company has assisted businesses from a broad range of industries, including consulting, design, restaurants and hospitality, and education.

A company representative recently stated: "The government authorized an unprecedented stimulus package, and yet billions of dollars have still gone unclaimed. The ERTC is not a loan, and there are no restrictions on how recipients of the credit must use the funds. We are working hard to ensure the small business community accesses what they are entitled to."

