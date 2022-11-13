KIKI Signature Fashions LLC announces their latest brand, KIKI COUTURE, is following the Circular Fashion Inspiration passed on by the Founder and CEO, Cyndy Johnson's, late friend and New York Fashion Mogul Kathleen Kirkwood (1959-2021).

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Founder and CEO of KIKI Signature Fashions LLC, Cyndy Johnson, got inspired to create her newest brand, KIKI COUTURE, including a no-waste sustainability program that will expand to a Circular Fashion Program in 2023. The concept of Circular Fashion was first introduced to Johnson in 2019 when she met her now late friend, Kathleen Kirkwood (1959-2021). Kirkwood was a fashion mogul who became a QVC sensation with her own clothing brand, but more than that was a huge environmentalist who formed The B.R.A. Recycling Agency in 2010. With that, Kirkwood created a patented process to extract the metal from bras with underwires to recycle the bra materials and pulverize into carpet padding. Keeping their products out of landfills is a top priority.





KIKI Signature Fashions LLC Announces an Inspired Brand in Women's Fashion



As part of their no-waste sustainability efforts, KIKI COUTURE currently utilizes clothing manufacturers with low to no minimum order requirements for all of their original designs. They also curate other designer brands across the U.S., who will either dropship or have warehouses close by. That in turn helps those brands reduce excess in inventory.

"Protecting the environment for future generations is not an easy or fast process," said Johnson. "Minimizing inventory, educating our customers, and providing easy options to recycle or donate are only the first of many steps in this journey."

At the onset, KIKI COUTURE began their circular fashion initiative by donating all of their undamaged returns to local ministries helping those in need. They also have a program in place to properly recycle damaged goods. Initiating a complete Circular Fashion Program in 2023 is the next step to give KIKI COUTURE's customers options to keep their clothes in use, and thus, circular. Johnson noted there will be several ways their customers can donate or return through partner programs, but also plans to setup an online option for KIKI COUTURE customers to swap, resell, or donate their clothing to each other. Johnson said as the company grows she plans to incorporate many more community service programs for recycling and upcycling their products.

KIKI Signature Fashions LLC is a U.S. based company focused on creating original clothing for women and curating other designers brands, while being proactive in efforts to be a steward of the environment.

Contact Info:

Name: Cyndy Schatz-Johnson

Email: support@kikicouture.com

Organization: KIKI Signature Fashions LLC dba KIKI COUTURE

Address: 1600 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, United States

Website: https://kikicouture.com

