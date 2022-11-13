Another great week for ATX TR, which gained 3,6 percent. Lenzing was the best stock with 23 percent plus and the shares of Uniqa are now 14 days in a row up. News came from Erste Group, Rosenbauer, Vienna Airport, VIG, S Immo, voestalpine, FACC, Addiko, Wienerberger, Polytec Post and Zumtobel. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 3,63% to 6.760,32 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -13,87%. Up to now there were 109 days with a positive and 112 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 18,08% away, from the low 21,01%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,25%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,53%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 23,74% in front of Warimpex 17,56% and Österreichische Post 13,86%. And the following ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...