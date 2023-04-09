We saw extremely quiet markets in easter week and of course no trading on friday. ATX TR went slightly up, gained 0,17 percent. Best stock was Immofinanz with 12 percent up. In our 15th stock market tournament the first round is finished, we now know the last 16. News came from ams Osram (2), Immofinanz, Verbund, Andritz (2), Wienerberger, Porr, Zumtobel and Addiko Bank. http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,17% to 6.807,81 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 3,19%. Up to now there were 40 days with a positive and 29 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 9,35% away, from the low 6,61%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,59%, the weakest is Friday with -0,41%. These are the best-performers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...