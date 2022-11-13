Erste Group: The Czech subsidiary of Erste Group Bank, Ceská sporitelna, signed a contract with the insolvency administrator for Sberbank CZ regarding the potential purchase of its loan portfolio. In the event the process is approved and concluded, Ceská sporitelna will take over Sberbank CZ's active loan portfolio, which consists of client loans with a total value of around 1.93 bn euros. If given the requisite approvals from banking and competition authorities, the settlement of the transaction could take place during the first quarter of 2023 at the earliest.Erste Group: weekly performance: 2.03% Rosenbauer: The Zurich professional fire department is to begin operating the world's first electric automatic aerial ladder in December 2022. This is part of a ...

