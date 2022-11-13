voestalpine: Steel group voestalpine posted record revenue as well as record highs in all key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first half of its business year 2022/23. Year over year, the Group boosted revenue by more than one third to Euro 9.3 bn. EBITDA soared 42% to Euro 1.4 bn. Given the voestalpine Group's excellent earnings performance in the first half of the current business year 2022/23 and given the expectation that the global economy will cool in the second half of the business year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine currently expects EBITDA of between Euro 2.3 bn and Euro 2.4 bn for full year.voestalpine: weekly performance: 7.09% FACC: Aerospace supplier FACC generated revenue of Euro 419.6 million in the first three quarters, representing an increase ...

