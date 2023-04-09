Addiko: Addiko Bank AG is expected to buy back up to 350,000 shares from April 11, 2023 to around March 29, 2024, which corresponds to around 1.3 percent of the current share capital. The maximum amount of money allocated for the 2023 share buyback program is €3,205,625. The repurchase serves the purpose of offering the shares to employees, executives and members of the Management Board of Addiko Bank AG or one of its affiliated companies as part of the variable remuneration program.Addiko Bank: weekly performance: -5.42% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/04/2023)

