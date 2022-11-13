Wienerberger: In the third quarter of 2022, Wienerberger, leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope, generated revenues at Group level of Euro 3,848.0 mn in the first nine months of the year (2021: Euro 2,896.5 million). Revenues include contributions from the consolidation of companies acquired in the second half of 2021 in the amount of Euro 391.7 mn. Regardless of the challenging and volatile market environment, EBITDA increased substantially to Euro 835.4 mn, as compared to the previous year's level of Euro 510.1 mn. Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the operating result before interest and tax amounted to Euro 629.1 mn (2021: Euro 323.3 mn). Given the excellent results achieved in the first three quarters and a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...