Porr: With a strong backlog of over EUR 8.2 bn, the construction company Porr starts the new business year 2023 with confidence. Group revenue reached EUR 5,786m (+11.9%). In the 2022 business year, PORR was able to increase its production output to EUR 6,226m, with growth of 8.7%. Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by a hefty 28.9% to EUR 110.0m and were also significantly above the pre-crisis level of 2019. On the basis of the full order books, the Executive Board expects output in 2023 to at least match the level of the previous year along with a further improvement in earnings. The assessment of how the business will perform is based on the current goals in the individual segments as well as the opportunities and risks arising in the respective markets. Both the geopolitical situation ...

