Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
12.639% Performance! Kann diese Aktie in die großen Fußstapfen treten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Tradegate
31.03.23
18:22 Uhr
12,880 Euro
+0,040
+0,31 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,80001.04.
12,81012,86031.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMOFINANZ AG12,880+0,31 %
WIENERBERGER AG26,820+0,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.