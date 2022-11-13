Austrian Post: The first nine months of 2022 for Austrian Post were impacted by challenging conditions. International value chain disruptions have put an upward pressure on costs, which was further intensified by the war in Ukraine and currently makes an economic downturn very likely. Group revenue in the first three quarters of 2022 totalled Euro 1,815.9 mn (-1.0 %), whereas third-quarter revenue growth was up by 5.7 % year-on-year. EBIT declined by 13.0 % year-on-year from Euro 144.0 mn to Euro 125.3 mn. In line with current estimates, the company assumes that short-term visibility is sufficient provided and expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be at the level of Euro 2.5 bn generated in 2021. The company expects earnings to be at least at the mid-point of the previously ...

