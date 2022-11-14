Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Achtung heiß! Warum man diese Aktie nach der aktuellen News kaufen kann…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTEY ISIN: US04965M1062 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
11.11.22
22:00 Uhr
12,880 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATOUR LIFESTYLE
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LTD ADR12,8800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.