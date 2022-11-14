

Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investment of Pertamina Daniel Purba speaks at a discussion organized on the sidelines of COP27, at the Indonesian Pavilion in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Friday (November 11, 2022). (ANTARA/HO-PT Pertamina)

JAKARTA, Nov 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) 2022 can inspire the global community and all parties to increase contribution to tackling climate change, according to Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investment of Pertamina Daniel Purba."Sometimes when we work only focusing on our own sector, we never think about a global point of view. So I'm sure this COP27 will inspire and encourage everyone to think globally in order to accelerate contributions in dealing with climate change through industries that we each work on," Purba said during a discussion organized on the sidelines of COP27, at the Indonesian Pavilion in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Friday (November 11) .Reducing carbon emissions is one of the ways to tackle climate change, Purba added.Through the COP27 event, he continued, all nations around the world are reminded that there is still a lot of work to do to save planet Earth from the impacts of climate change, and it is not only for the benefit of future generations, but also for the sustainability of the business environment."I hope that after the implementation of COP27, everyone will realize that they have to play a role in saving the Earth. And that effort is not just a jargon, but must become a reality, our mindset and lifestyle that encourage us to save our planet," Purba said.As a concrete step to tackle climate change, Indonesia is committed to achieving net zero emissions (NZE) by 2060, and Pertamina is supporting the realization of that commitment by decarbonizing its existing businesses and developing green businesses."Currently Indonesia has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2060 so that Pertamina, as a state-owned company, supports this commitment and we have also prepared various work programs to achieve this national (NZE) target," he pointed out.The decarbonization measures taken by the company include encouraging energy efficiency, zero-flare oil and gas activities, as well as carbon capture and utilization.Apart from that, Pertamina has also developed a number of green business initiatives, including those related to biofuels, renewable energy, batteries and electric vehicles, hydrogen as well as carbon businesses."Of course, we also view the energy transition period as a very good opportunity for us to build some green businesses," Purba said.In addition, Pertamina is also committed to allocating 14 percent of the projected capital expenditure for the 2022-2060 period, which is worth US$70-80 billion, for the development of clean, new and renewable energy.