Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Q3 2022 Financial Results and Operational Progress on November 22, 2022 HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, November 14, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it will publish its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The report will be available for download on the Company's website (https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).

Conference call details

Date: November 22, 2022

Time: 3:00 pm CET / 09:00 am ET

Please dial one of the following access numbers: From Germany: +49 6917415712 From UK: +44 1 212818004 From the U.S.: +1 718 7058796 A live webcast and accompanying slides will be made available at: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/ ### About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. For more information, please contact: Investor Contact

Stern IR

Julie Seidel

Tel: +1 212-698-8684

Email: SternIR-Vivoryon@sternir.com

Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

