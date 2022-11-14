NOX-A12 Combination Therapies in First-Line Glioblastoma The Key to the Tumor Microenvironment?

Analysis of Maturing Data from the Ongoing GLORIA Trial

Tuesday, November 22 12:00 p.m. EST 06:00 p.m. CET

Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that on November 22, 2022, it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar discussing the most recent data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 GLORIA trial with NOX-A12, an inhibitor of the chemokine CXCL12, for the treatment of first-line glioblastoma.

In the webinar following the new data presentation at the 2022 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting taking place on November 16 20, 2022, in Tampa, Florida, US Dr. Frank A. Giordano will present and explain the latest results of the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy (RT) bevacizumab in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma and unmethylated MGMT promoter. The interim data from the published SNO abstract show that five out of six patients (83.3%) achieved radiographic partial responses, which remained durable at a median follow-up of 5.6 months. The webinar will include data from the patients' MRI scans that go beyond the SNO poster presentation cut-off date.

Dr. Giordano, Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University Medical Center Mannheim, Germany, and the lead investigator of the GLORIA trial, will be available for questions following the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click HERE.

About the KOL:

Dr. Frank A. Giordano is an expert in precision radiation therapy and intraoperative irradiation of malignant tumors and has received international recognition for his brain tumor research, including an award from the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and an honorary membership of the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR). Dr. Giordano received his medical degree from the University of Heidelberg, Germany, and did his post-doctoral training as a Peter Engelhorn fellow at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). He received clinical training at the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg and the University Medical Center Mannheim, where he served as acting chairman and director of the Department of Radiation Oncology before moving to Bonn. For many years, his research has focused on optimized radiation therapy of brain cancers to offer cancer patients personalized and even more effective treatment. As one of the few Else-Kröner-Fresenius Excellence Fellows, Dr. Giordano developed innovative therapy options that have found their way into clinical practice.

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy has received orphan drug designation for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial is in discussion with regulatory authorities in the United States and Europe. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36, is designed to target the innate immune system. TME Pharma is considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

TME Pharma and the TME Pharma logo are registered trademarks.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

Visit TME Pharma on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005071/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:



TME Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., CEO

Bryan Jennings, CFO

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

investors@tmepharma.com



Investor and Media Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

Tel. +41 (0) 76 735 01 31

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com



NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr