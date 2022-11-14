Anzeige
Rogue Baron Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

14 November 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector,
advises that the following board changes have taken place.

Jon Smith has resigned as a Non-executive Director of the Company and Charles "Charlie" Ainslie Wood has been appointed as Non-executive chairman, both with immediate effect.

Charlie Wood is a highly experienced corporate finance executive with wide ranging international and capital markets experience. Mr Wood is a Partner of Orana Corporate, a London based FCA regulated boutique corporate advisory firm. In addition, Mr Wood holds various non-executive directorships in listed and private companies across natural resources, technology and FMCG.

Further information on Charlie Wood (born 29 September 1974):

Current Directorships / Partnerships:Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years):
Ainslie Capital LimitedBasin Energy One plc
Critical Flow Tech UK LtdBlack Swan Resources Ltd
ETI Ventures plcBrandshield Systems plc (prev. Two Shields Investments plc)
Hyperion Resources Ltd (prev. Hyperion Global Corporation)CJT Investments Ltd
Leintwardine pty LtdDeloro Energy LLP
Longview Energy LimitedEast Star Resources plc
Medcaw Technologies LimitedEuro SI Ltd
Metallea Limited (prev. Hyperion Copper)Helium One (UK) limited (prev. Attis Oil & Gas (UK) Ltd and Attis Oil & Gas Ltd)
Orana Corporate LLPHelium Ventures plc
Supernatural Food LimitedMetals One plc
Tasmania Vodka LtdSuboceanic Group Limited

Woodell Investments pty Ltd		Suboceanic Limited
Helium Ventures plcThrivanta Investments plc
Truspine Technologies International Limited
Truspine Technologies plc
Zarmadan Gold Limited

Mr Wood was a director within the 12 months of Euro Si Limited being placed into creditors voluntary liquidation in July 2021. As at the date of liquidation, there were 13 unsecured creditors, with estimated claims totalling £356,452.76.

Mr Wood was a director of Commodities Finance Limited within the 12 months preceding that company being dissolved via a voluntary strike-off.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Charlie Wood, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Charlie Wood holds 1,100,000 ordinary shares in Rogue Baron via Orana Corporate LLP (of which he is a Partner and 25% shareholder).


The Board would like to thank Mr Smith for his service to the Company and wish him future success.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END


For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936


Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

