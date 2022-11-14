Rogue Baron Plc - Board Changes

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

14 November 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector,

advises that the following board changes have taken place.

Jon Smith has resigned as a Non-executive Director of the Company and Charles "Charlie" Ainslie Wood has been appointed as Non-executive chairman, both with immediate effect.

Charlie Wood is a highly experienced corporate finance executive with wide ranging international and capital markets experience. Mr Wood is a Partner of Orana Corporate, a London based FCA regulated boutique corporate advisory firm. In addition, Mr Wood holds various non-executive directorships in listed and private companies across natural resources, technology and FMCG.

Further information on Charlie Wood (born 29 September 1974):

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years): Ainslie Capital Limited Basin Energy One plc Critical Flow Tech UK Ltd Black Swan Resources Ltd ETI Ventures plc Brandshield Systems plc (prev. Two Shields Investments plc) Hyperion Resources Ltd (prev. Hyperion Global Corporation) CJT Investments Ltd Leintwardine pty Ltd Deloro Energy LLP Longview Energy Limited East Star Resources plc Medcaw Technologies Limited Euro SI Ltd Metallea Limited (prev. Hyperion Copper) Helium One (UK) limited (prev. Attis Oil & Gas (UK) Ltd and Attis Oil & Gas Ltd) Orana Corporate LLP Helium Ventures plc Supernatural Food Limited Metals One plc Tasmania Vodka Ltd Suboceanic Group Limited

Woodell Investments pty Ltd Suboceanic Limited Helium Ventures plc Thrivanta Investments plc Truspine Technologies International Limited Truspine Technologies plc Zarmadan Gold Limited

Mr Wood was a director within the 12 months of Euro Si Limited being placed into creditors voluntary liquidation in July 2021. As at the date of liquidation, there were 13 unsecured creditors, with estimated claims totalling £356,452.76.

Mr Wood was a director of Commodities Finance Limited within the 12 months preceding that company being dissolved via a voluntary strike-off.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Charlie Wood, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Charlie Wood holds 1,100,000 ordinary shares in Rogue Baron via Orana Corporate LLP (of which he is a Partner and 25% shareholder).



The Board would like to thank Mr Smith for his service to the Company and wish him future success.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END



Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.