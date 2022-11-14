US ports have been blocking shipments of solar components since the summer due to concerns about forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.From pv magazine USA More than 1,000 shipments of solar components have been blocked at US ports since June under a new law that bans exports from China's Xinjiang region due to concerns about forced labor, according to a recent report by Reuters. China's Xinjiang region, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of polysilicon, has fallen under scrutiny for its human rights abuses and the forced labor of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China. ...

