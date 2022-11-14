Anzeige
Montag, 14.11.2022
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 
Frankfurt
14.11.22
09:15 Uhr
0,900 Euro
+0,005
+0,56 %
14.11.2022 | 08:31
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Signs First North American Cruise Port Concession 14-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Signs First North American Cruise Port Concession

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 10-year concession, with a 10-year extension option, with Prince Rupert Port Authority to manage cruise services at Prince Rupert Cruise Port in British Columbia, Canada. Prince Rupert Cruise Port is GPH's first cruise port in North America, marking an important milestone in the continued development and growth of the Group and a step-change in our global reach.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port is located at the heart of the British Columbian cruise port market, just 40 miles from Alaska, one of the largest cruise markets in the world and ideally placed for cruise itineraries to and from the key homeports in the region, including Seattle and Vancouver.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port predominately serves smaller cruise ships, and in the 2022 cruise season, the port welcomed c41,000 cruise passengers. Current expectations are that for the 2023 cruise season passenger volumes will rise to close to 80,000.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port, has the infrastructure and capability to handle larger ships and welcome a significant increase in passenger volumes. As part of the agreement and using its global expertise and know-how, GPH will work closely with local stakeholders to develop & mindfully curate immersive programs spotlighting local heritage, culture, gastronomy & the highly diverse plant, animal, and marine life of the Great Bear Rainforest, making Prince Rupert a must-visit cruise destination. 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations        Global Ports Holding 
Martin Brown                      Ceylan Erzi 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687            Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 200525 
EQS News ID:  1486175 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
