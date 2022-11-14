MEDIMAPS GROUP (www.medimapsgroup.com), a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in image processing software for assessing bone health, today announced that its novel method for enhancing osteoporotic fracture risk assessment, Trabecular Bone Score (TBS iNsight), a surrogate of bone microarchitecture boosted by AI, is now available on diagnostic platforms from OsteoSys Co., Ltd. OsteoSys is the leading Bone Mineral Densitometer brand in Korea and the third largest supplier of DXA scanning equipment worldwide.

TBS iNsight is available on OsteoSys' Primus Whole Body DXA, their high-end DXA scanning product. The agreement expands worldwide access to Medimaps' technology to clinicians in countries throughout southeast Asia, Europe, and South America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Medimaps has obtained a CE 2797 mark for TBS iNsight, an FDA 510(k) clearance in the US, and it is cleared in more than 60 countries worldwide, including Japan and South Korea. TBS is also now reimbursable in the US and some European countries and is working towards reimbursement in Japan and Korea. TBS is recommended for use by many local, national, and international medical societies such as in Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, as well as in the United States, China, and Japan.

"Bone structure is just as important as bone mineral density (BMD) when diagnosing and treating osteoporosis," said Dr. Young-bok AHN, CEO and founder of OsteoSys. "Along with BMD, Medimaps TBS iNsight provides a more complete picture of patient fracture risk. We see TBS iNsight as a viable option integrated into our DXA scanners to address osteoporosis, a health concern that is growing rapidly as the worldwide population ages."

"Our proprietary and patented technology is empowered by a deep learning multi-layer approach, which makes it applicable for a wide spectrum of image modalities and resolutions," said Prof Didier Hans, CEO and co-founder of Medimaps Group. "TBS is demonstrating diagnostic accuracy improvement for primary and secondary osteoporosis and in both females and males, and it appears sensitive to changes over time that result from effective treatment (with TBS increasing) or continued bone loss in the absence of effective treatment (with TBS decreasing). Because it is seamlessly integrated into BMD assessment, TBS will be able to be applied in a number of clinical settings, ranging from opportunistic X-ray based screening, to patient risk profiling, and presurgical evaluations."

Osteoporosis is a condition of primary concern among aging patient populations. Patients at risk for osteoporotic fractures often receive a BMD assessment, which only measures the quantity of bone but not the quality of bone. Medimaps Group's TBS iNsight works alongside BMD and clinical risk factors to analyze bone micro-architecture as an assessment of bone quality. Within moments, the software application provides practitioners with an easy-to-interpret score to quickly identify and classify patients' fracture risk and implement a course of intervention. Medimaps technology utilizes the same images acquired for BMD assessment (but also digital x-ray or projected CT images). Patients are not exposed to additional radiation, and TBS integrates seamlessly into a physician's clinical workflow to provide a completed structured report.

About OsteoSys Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2000 and based in Seoul, South Korea, OsteoSys manufactures bone densitometer devices to treat and diagnose osteoporosis through a wide range of body and peripheral DXA scanning offerings. Learn more at http://osteosys.com/englsh/.

About Medimaps Group

Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi-purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflow for the benefit of the patient. TBS iNsight (Osteo) has been used for years in clinical practice worldwide in the field of osteoporosis. It has become the new gold standard for bone texture assessment in routine clinical practice. TBS has gained international recognition with more than 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is included in many guidelines and used by more than 30,000 physicians worldwide including leading healthcare institutions. Learn more at https://www.medimapsgroup.com/.

