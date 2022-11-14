Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2022

The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022



Das Instrument CDL US1591791009 CHANNELADVISOR DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2022

The instrument CDL US1591791009 CHANNELADVISOR DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022



Das Instrument 9WA NO0010931900 FLYR AS NK -,002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2022

The instrument 9WA NO0010931900 FLYR AS NK -,002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2022



Das Instrument JUMF IE00BJRCLK89 JPM ICAV-US EQ.M.-F.DL AC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2022

The instrument JUMF IE00BJRCLK89 JPM ICAV-US EQ.M.-F.DL AC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022



Das Instrument YAS FR0000072894 CAST S.A. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2022

The instrument YAS FR0000072894 CAST S.A. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022

