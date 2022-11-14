Reflects ZEDRA's ambition to be recognised as an international leader in global expansion services

ZEDRA, a global provider of Global Expansion and Corporate Services, Active Wealth, Pensions Incentives, and Fund Solutions, today announces that it has completed the integration and rebrand of US global expansion specialist, Axelia Partners, to ZEDRA Global Expansion Services US. The rebranding follows the firm's acquisition by ZEDRA in March 2022.

ZEDRA Global Expansion Services US facilitates the expansion in the US of predominantly European headquartered businesses and entrepreneurs by providing all the back office services necessary to operate compliantly in the country. Services include accounting, financial control, tax compliance, legal housekeeping, HR, payroll and talent search.

ZEDRA Global Expansion Services US complements the firm's existing US offering and reinforces the team's wealth of expertise in San Francisco, Miami and New York. ZEDRA's newly integrated team also fits perfectly alongside the London and the Amsterdam teams which already provide the full suite of tax, HR and financial compliance services to fast-growing US headquartered companies expanding into EMEA.

Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Axelia is recognised as a premier provider of Global Expansion services in the US, and we are keen to utilise its great reputation as the launchpad from which to position ZEDRA as the go-to firm for companies wanting to expand in the US. ZEDRA's reputation in the US has been enhanced this year following ZEDRA's recent acquisition of North Carolina based Atlas Fund Service, a fully licensed and industry-recognized investment fund administrator which provides long-term, tailored, and reliable fund services to US-based alternative investment managers.

Alexandra Suhas, Managing Director Zedra Global Expansion Services US commented: "Axelia Partners' and ZEDRA's company culture and values have always been aligned, which has facilitated the integration and made it seamless for both clients and employees alike. We are delighted to join forces with our new 850 colleagues. With our strong track record of helping fast growing European companies, combined with ZEDRA's existing expertise and network worldwide, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitious growth plans and deliver more services to our clients in a holistic manner."

ZEDRA will be hosting an event in New York on 17th November where clients, intermediaries and employees based in the region will celebrate the launch of ZEDRA Global Expansion Services US.

ENDS

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is a global provider of Corporate and Global Expansion, Active Wealth and Fund services as well as Pension and Incentive solutions.

The firm's highly experienced teams deliver tailored high-quality solutions to clients who include high net worth individuals and their families seeking diversified active wealth solutions, as well as, medium to large sized companies, pension funds and trustees, asset managers and their investors.

The firm prides itself on getting to know its clients so that it can anticipate their continually evolving needs and allow them to focus on their core business and broader interests. ZEDRA's global footprint enables it to deliver bespoke solutions that meet the local and international requirements of the increasingly demanding regulatory environment.

ZEDRA inherited a wealth of knowledge and experience following its acquisition of trust businesses of a renowned bank in 2016. This solid foundation combined with innovative thinking has allowed ZEDRA to grow rapidly in a competitive marketplace to a team of 900+ industry experts across 16 countries spanning Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe. www.zedra.com

Earlier this year, ZEDRA reached an agreement to receive a strategic minority investment* from British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), one of Canada's largest institutional investors, investing in trustworthy businesses for a long-term horizon.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Axelia Partners

Axelia Partners mission is to facilitate the U.S. expansion of European businesses and entrepreneurs. We support them throughout their venture, by providing one-stop-shop resources necessary to operate efficiently and compliantly in the US. Our services include operations setup, back-office support such as administration, accounting, tax, paralegal and payroll, as well as advisory services such as recruitment and HR.

In business for over 30 years, Axelia Partners has accumulated deep cross-Atlantic business expertise. With a personalized approach to delivering comprehensive business solutions and advisory services, Axelia Partners has become the trusted partner of hundreds of companies at every stage of their US venture.

With Offices in Boston and NYC, and a presence in Miami, Axelia Partners relies on the experience and skills of 35 internal professionals, consultants, accountants, CPAs, paralegals and HR professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005120/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Greentarget

Jamie Brownlee Eleonore Basle Judith Ugwumadu Seb Merrett

+44(0)783 457 1183

zedra@greentarget.co.uk