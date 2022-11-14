Voltec and the Institut Photovoltaïque d'Île-de-France (IPVF) have revealed plans to set up a pilot line for their new panel technology in 2023.French solar module manufacturer Voltec Solar and the IPVF have announced plans to set up a factory for four-terminal (4T) tandem perovskite-silicon solar panels in France. "The idea is to create what is called a technological brick and, once the industrial feasibility and profitability have been proven, to make the new product available on the European market," said Lucas Weiss, Voltec general manager. The facility will make modules based on IPVF's ...

